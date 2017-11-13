TOWIE’s Amber Dowding Has Something To Say About That ‘Baby Announcement’

The couple have previously said they wouldn't show their children's births on reality TV

TOWIE stars Amber Dowding and Chris Clark have been forced to explain a ‘baby’ announcement made on their behalf this weekend.

The couple began dating earlier this year and have discussed wanting to get married, so naturally fans were delighted when it was announced they’re expecting their first child.

However, it doesn’t look like the baby announcement is legit; Jonathan Clark, Chris’ older brother, appears to have pranked the couple by announcing their happy ‘news’ on his Instagram stories on Sunday night.

Writing: ‘So happy for my brother and Amber on there [sic] news!! Baby no2 for Clarks!!’

He even added a poll to the second post, ‘Who thinks Chris and Amber will be good parents’ (80% of votes were for ‘yes’, in case you’re wondering).

Seemingly seeing the funny side, Amber quickly took to her own Instagram stories to set the record straight.

‘No I’m not pregnant but thanks for the well wishes.. I’m sure I will announce when I am before @jbclark_ does’ she wrote.

Speaking exclusively to OK! Online, the couple recently told reporters that they wouldn’t live stream the birth of any future children for reality TV, à la Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

‘Although I can’t fathom what my life was like beforehand, there’s certain things I would keep quiet,’ Chris said. ‘Talking about a birth, that wouldn’t go nowhere.

‘I wouldn’t sell my soul,’ he added. ‘If you do, you sign up to get everything that’s thrown at you.’

So, it doesn’t look like these two will be becoming a family of three any time soon. Apologies on behalf of Jonathan for any disappointment caused.

By Lucy Abbersteen