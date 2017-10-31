Chloe Sims Slams Megan McKenna As A ‘Coward’ For Leaving TOWIE

Uh-oh, so this drama isn't over, then?

Megan McKenna recently revealed to The Sun that she was leaving ITVBe reality show The Only Way Is Essex, amid rumours that she cheated on co-star Pete Wicks with ex Harry Eden.

‘I’ve absolutely loved my time on TOWIE, although this series has been emotionally draining so I need a break from all the drama and lies,’ she told the publication. ‘I’d like to thank everyone at Lime Pictures and ITV for their ongoing support.’

She added: ‘My music is really important to me and I just want to focus as much of my time on that as possible but I’d like to think I might return at some point.’

And now enemy Chloe Sims has spoken out about her departure, and she’s not impressed…

Writing in her Star magazine column, Chloe said: ‘Megan has left Towie to focus on her singing, but she burnt a lot of bridges after splitting up with Pete and wasn’t left with many friends on the cast.’

The blonde beauty continued: ‘It’s a cowardly thing to do because she should have seen the series out and tried to make amends so she could leave on a more positive note. It’s safe to say she won’t be missed.’

Ouch!?

For anyone who hasn’t been watching the show recently, here’s a bit of context for ya…

Chloe used to be best friends with Pete Wicks, but the pair fell out when he rekindled his romance with Megan for the second time, and since then her and Megan have never seen eye to eye… To put it lightly.

‘Let’s see if Pete returned to his old self without all the drama around anymore,’ Chloe added in her column.

The drama is never over in Essex, is it?