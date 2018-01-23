Chloe Sims Just Debuted A Stunning Makeup-Free Look On Instagram

The glow is insane

Thanks to her role on TOWIE, we’re used to seeing Chloe Sims with big hair, false lashes and a perfectly-applied face of makeup.

She always looks gorgeous, but now we’ve been shown a totally new side to the 35-year-old.

See: 9 The Only Way Is Essex Stars You Might Have Forgotten

Chloe took to Instagram yesterday to share a beautiful fresh-faced selfie. Her hair flowed loosely down her back and her eyes were mascara free.

We’re not sure whether she’d added a touch of highlighter or if she was just rocking a natural glow, but her skin looked insane.

Fans agreed, with comments including: ‘So pretty! Natural beauty for sure x,’ ‘You look bluddy fantastic what we call a natural rose X,’ and: ‘You look amazing without make up #stunningcheekbones x [sic].’

But Chloe isn’t about to give her glam style up for good (and why should she?). She later uploaded a snap of herself with smoky eyes and glossy lips, rocking a ribbed mustard bodysuit.

She then showed us a dramatic purple eye, which she’d framed with copper shadow and a sharp slick of liner.

See: Celebrities Without Makeup: Our Fave Bare-Faced Beauties

We love that Chloe’s so experimental with her beauty look, but we also think it’s great that she isn’t afraid to go au naturel.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Now… Please can we have the name of your facialist, lady?!