Love Island’s Chloe And Sam Open Up About The Jess And Mike Rumours

The newest evictees speak out about 'romance' rumours...

Love Island‘s Chloe Crowhurst and Sam Gowland have spoken out about those Jess Shears and Mike Thalassitis rumours.

In case you’ve missed the news, Jess and Mike seem to have become pretty friendly since leaving the villa last week.

Pictures have been posted to both of their social media accounts, leaving fans questioning whether they might have got a little closer. Rumours also started circulating about whether or not they spent the night together, although they’ve fiercely denied the allegations.

Happy birthday to my little rocket @joannamayparker 💖 also thanks @mike_thala and friends for helping her celebrate. Such a good night with FRIENDS 👏🏽 A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

See: Love Island’s Jess Speaks Out About Dom And THOSE Mike Rumours

Word of their ‘romance’ recently got back to the contestants, and it’s safe to say it came as quite a blow for Jess’s beau Dom Lever.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

But now Chloe, 22, has said that she isn’t sure if she believes that Jess and Mike hooked up, telling MailOnline: ‘I was very close to Jess and she told me she was falling in love with [Dom].

Ready for tonight's @loveisland #loveisland let's hope the new girl doesn't pick my babe @domlever 💖💖💖💖 A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

‘Everyone was so shocked. Not something we were expecting but it’s one of those things, everyone will deal with it differently. I can’t personally imagine her getting it on with Mike but… you don’t know.

‘I respect Dom so much as he’s continued to be himself and hasn’t taken any great opportunities to couple up with girls romantically, he’s just doing him and he’s got an amazing girl on the outside world.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘And if the rumours aren’t true, he doesn’t want to mess everything up between them.’

See: Jon Clark Reacts To ‘Ex-Girlfriend’ Chloe Crowhurst’s Love Island Exit

Sam adds: ‘Innocent until proven guilty. We don’t actually know whether it happened so until it comes out, I’m not going to believe it.

‘Dom won’t crack on with anyone now. He’ll stay coupled up with girls friendship-wise until its his time to go and he’s said that. If he was going to crack he would have done by now.’

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see…