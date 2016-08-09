Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham fooled his mum Victoria into thinking they were engaged

Dig out a big hat, because one of the cutest celeb couples has got engaged…well, they pretended to. So maybe you won’t be needing the hat after all.

In an interview with Glamour, Chloe Grace Moretz revealed that she and her boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham once pranked his mum Victoria into thinking they were getting married. Wish we’d been a fly on the wall when Posh received that text!

Glamour uk @glamouruk A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Aug 5, 2016 at 6:39am PDT

It all started as a way of laughing off rumours about Chloe and Brooklyn’s relationship. “Sometimes, we’ll just look at each other and laugh,” she said. “Like the other day, when I said: ‘Apparently we’re engaged,’ and he took a picture of the ‘ring’ and sent it to his mum, saying, ‘The rumours are true!'” Chloe, 19, who’s best known for her roles in 500 Days Of Summer and Kick Ass, has been dating Brooklyn, 17, on and off for two years. The latest engagement rumour actually came fairly recently, when the pair were pictured walking through JFK Airport in New York together with matching bands on their wedding fingers. Maybe they were just trolling the paps? ♒️♓️ A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jul 3, 2016 at 7:13pm PDT

As well as spilling the beans about winding up Posh Spice, Chloe also admitted she gets annoyed at being repeatedly referred to as Brooklyn’s girlfriend in the press. And, come on guys, she’s right. She’s been acting since she was seven, and if you spent your teens watching horror movies at sleepovers with 53 bags of Haribo, then you’ll know she was the kid in the 2005 Amityville Horror remake.