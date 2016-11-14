According to a recent report, Chloe Ferry has been kicked out the Geordie Shore house due to a physical fight with a fellow cast member...

Would it even be Geordie Shore if it wasn’t for the never ending cycle of drama, drama and more drama? We think not.

And so, in true Geordie Shore fashion, there has been a fresh bout of scandal ahead of the new series- as Miss Chloe Ferry has allegedly been booted from the show.

Yup, if a recent report is to be believed, Chloe has been told by MTV bosses to pack up all her chicken nuggets and leave the Geordie Shore abode- after a physical fight with a new member of the cast, Zahida Allen.

The cast are currently filming the new series of the hit MTV reality show. However, it looks like it might already be a wrap for Chloe, as the The Mirror claims the Geordie Shore favourite has been given her marching orders after spotting Zahida becoming close with love interest Marty McKenna during a night out.

A source tells the publication, ‘Chloe was completely mortal. She kicked off in the club after seeing Marty holding hands with Zahida’.

The report continues to state that after the cast returned home, Chloe ‘flew into a shocking jealous rage and tackled her to the floor’. This left MTV bosses with no other choice than to remove Chloe from the house.

It is believed Chloe has been given a chance to cool down at home- though MTV bosses have refused to give any information on the certainty of her return to the show.

There is no word from Chloe over the allegations, so here’s hoping this has all been blown out of proportion and our Geordie favourite will make a full return to the show.

