The Love Island lady has had a bit of an image switch-up.

We LOVE an image transformation every once in a while.

And so we were very excited to hear that Love Island babe Chloe Crowhurst had decided to undergo a little change to her look.

In fact, the 22-year-old lady has decided to revamp her trademark pout, having revealed that she’s undergone another cosmetic procedure to alter her lips – this time, to reduce their size.

This was my Saturday night, fresh Sundays are the best.✨✨

The Essex girl, who rose to fame on ITV2’s cult dating show Love Island this year, has revealed she has decided to dissolve her current lip fillers and have them refilled in order to minimise her pout.

Speaking to MailOnline, Chloe explained the reason behind her image overhaul: ‘I have been unhappy with the results since I had my initial treatment. I wish I had done a little bit more research before committing to having my lips done.’

Chloe then added, ‘I liked my fuller pout but wished the results were a little bit more natural’.

And, by the looks of Chloe’s batch of recent selfies, it’s fair to say that she is looking incredible with her much more natural-looking pout.

Chilled Friday wearing @missyempire

Having visited highly sought after cosmetic practitioner Dr Esho, the pair had decided that in order to achieve a more natural looking pout they would need to work on balancing Chloe’s face ratio. Dr Esho explains, ‘Chloe’s lips demonstrated the type of case I see more and more, when patients undergo treatment without the practitioner understanding what will give balance to the face.’ Having altered the ratios of filler volume to Chloe’s pout, Dr Esho explains: ‘I’m really pleased with the results and Chloe looks great! I hope from her experience she realises how lucky she was and things could have been a lot worse in terms of long term damage to her lips.’ For more information on the pros and cons of lip fillers, head over here to the NHS website. Yikes. We think Chloe is looking drop dead gorgeous though. And we’re pleased to see that she’s happy. By Alice Perry