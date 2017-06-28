Chloe Crowhurst And Jon Clark Have An Awkward Encounter

As Love Island's Chloe hits out at rumours that they were still together when she entered the villa...

Chloe Crowhurst left the Love Island villa earlier this week… and almost immediately bumped into ex-boyfriend Jon Clark.

The 22-year-old headed to London club DSTRKT last night, alongside co-stars Jess Shears, Harley Judge and Sam Gowland.

A post shared by Sam Gowland (@samgowland) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

But unfortunately, TOWIE‘s Jon was there with pals including younger brother Chris. Eeep.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, let us explain the history.

Before Chloe entered the villa, Jon, 27, claimed that he and Chloe had been together for ‘at least seven months’, and that she hadn’t broken up with him before heading off to take part in the show.

A post shared by Jonathan Clark (@jbclark_) on Jun 27, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

He shared a number of pictures of the pair together on Instagram, writing alongside them: ‘So this was my gf chloe and she lived with me for last 6 months at my house we done everything together!! And the hole timeshe was going behind my back!

‘To get on loveisland anyone that knows the pair is knows we was in a relationship! And have been for at least 7 months! She even came and picked a puppy up with me last week! [sic].’

He’s since deleted the posts, but it’s clear that his anger hasn’t waned.

After her exit, he uploaded a video to Instagram which showed him raising a pint to the camera. He said: ‘So guys after watching that episode of Love Island, karma’s a b****, but you know, I ain’t bothered.’

Then yesterday, he hinted that she’d been in contact, Tweeting: ‘Didn’t take long did it….. #GoAway 😂👋🏽.’

However, Chloe has now hit back. On her page, she wrote: ‘I was 100% single when entering the villa, as Jon cheated more times than once. I have not and will not try to win him back.’

She also shared a screengrab of a WhatsApp conversation they’d had, captioning it: ‘Is this is me ‘begging’ then 😂🙌🏽 [sic].’

Hmmm. It seems this may rumble on for a while…

What are your thoughts on the situation? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.