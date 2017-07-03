Is Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Back With TOWIE Ex Jon Clark?

Things certainly seemed to have thawed between them...

It looks like Chloe Crowhurst may be back with ex-boyfriend Jon Clark.

Yep. After all the dramz that went down while Chloe, 22, was on Love Island, they’ve been spotted kissing during a night out.

If you don’t know the backstory, let us explain. Before Chloe entered the villa, TOWIE‘s Jon, 27, claimed that they’d been together for ‘at least seven months’, and that she hadn’t broken up with him before heading off to take part in the show.

He shared a number of pictures of the pair together on Instagram, writing alongside them: ‘So this was my gf chloe and she lived with me for last 6 months at my house we done everything together!! And the hole timeshe was going behind my back!

‘To get on loveisland anyone that knows the pair is knows we was in a relationship! And have been for at least 7 months! She even came and picked a puppy up with me last week! [sic].’

He later deleted the posts, but it was clear that his anger hadn’t waned.

After her exit, he uploaded a video to Instagram which showed him raising a pint to the camera. He said: ‘So guys after watching that episode of Love Island, karma’s a b****, but you know, I ain’t bothered.’

Then he hinted that she’d been in contact, Tweeting: ‘Didn’t take long did it….. #GoAway 😂👋🏽.’

However, Chloe was quick to hit back. On her page, she wrote: ‘I was 100% single when entering the villa, as Jon cheated more times than once. I have not and will not try to win him back.’

But since their snog, relations appear to have improved between the pair. These posts have disappeared and on Love Island: After Sun last night, Chloe admitted to host Caroline Flack: ‘We’re seeing how it goes.’

They’ve also re-followed each other on Instagram, and a source has told The Sun: ‘Jon and Chloe still have feelings for one another and are back together trying to work things out.’

Crikey. Let’s hope they manage to put everything behind them.