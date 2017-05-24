Made In Chelsea Fans React To News Of Cheska Hull’s Return

Yep. The MIC OG is coming back for Binky Felstead's baby shower...

We’re already excited for next week’s episode of Made In Chelsea.

After Monday’s drama-filled show – which saw Jamie Laing and Frankie Gaff deal with more cheating rumours – we’re definitely due some SW3 happiness.

And that’s exactly what we’ll get. It’s Binky Felstead’s baby shower, which means our favourite Chelsea stars will be cooing over teddies, rompers and cupcakes. Aw.

We already know that Binky and boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson are expecting a little girl, so there won’t be a big reveal. But we still think it’ll be lovely to have the cast focus on something other than bad boyfriends and shaky friendships.

Although this is MIC, so who knows what’ll go down…

Tonight, our Sloaners go all vintage on us! Make sure you're tuned into E4 at 9pm #MadeInChelsea A post shared by Made in Chelsea (@e4chelsea) on May 22, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

Excitingly, it’s not just the usual crew who’ll be in attendance. If you watched this week’s programme, you’ll have seen that a very familiar face is returning.

Yep. Cheska Hull is making her way back to Chelsea to help her pal celebrate.

If you’re a newcomer to the series, let us give you a bit of background. Cheska was an original cast member, alongside both Binky and their BFF Ollie Locke.

She was last seen jetting home from the group’s trip to New York in 2014, and now seems to be focusing on her role as co-founder of a PR agency.

MIC confirmed the news with a Tweet on its official Twitter page, which read: ‘Well, looky who pops up next week!! It’s only @Cheska85 😍 #MadeInChelsea.’

Of course, fans were quick to react. Comments included: ‘About time Cheska was back, she is so lovely x,’ and: ‘Omg 😍.’

It’s thought that she’ll only be on screen for one episode, but we’re hoping she may be persuaded to return full time…