Made In Chelsea’s Cheska Hull Announces The Birth Of Her First Child

The reality star is now the proud mama of a baby boy

We’re sending a huge congratulations to Made In Chelsea‘s Cheska Hull today.

The SW3 lady has announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Charlie. Aw!

BABY HULL HAS ARRIVED Welcome to the world my beautiful little soldier – Charlie Henry Stephen Hull! Born on his due date, 14th November 2017 and weighing 8 lbs 6oz… so happy and complete! Love my little darling xxx 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 A post shared by Francesca Hull (@cheskahull) on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:28am PST

Cheska took to Instagram last night to share an adorable snap of her little boy’s teeny feet, alongside a photo of herself proudly holding him in his carrier.

She’d captioned the montage: ‘BABY HULL HAS ARRIVED. Welcome to the world my beautiful little soldier – Charlie Henry Stephen Hull! Born on his due date, 14th November 2017 and weighing 8 lbs 6oz… so happy and complete! Love my little darling xxx 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙.’

Of course, the congratulatory messages quickly came flooding in.

Me & Bump! Xx A post shared by Francesca Hull (@cheskahull) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:41am PST

Comments from fans included: ‘Congratulations lovely, I’m so happy for you and your beautiful baby boy 💙💙💙💙,’ and: ‘Congratulations Cheska what a gorgeous name too all the best for your new addition to your family @cheskahull.’

Cheska’s happy news was first revealed on MIC back in May. It was very much a baby-themed episode, with the gang celebrating her pal Binky Felstead’s baby shower in a lavish celebration.

She’d returned to the show for one episode, three years after she was last seen jetting home from the cast’s trip to New York.

So how did she tell everyone about her pregnancy? Well, she didn’t really have to. When she opted for an orange juice over a champagne, Binky immediately exclaimed: ‘Oh my God, you’re pregnant!’

Ah, how we miss having those two on our screens. Sending you all our love at this exciting time, Cheska!