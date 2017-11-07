It Looks Like Cheryl Is Returning To The X Factor Very Soon

Seems Scherzy is out and Cheryl's in

If you’ve been hoping for a more permanent X Factor return from Cheryl, this news is going to make your day.

It looks like the Geordie Lass will reclaim her seat on the judging panel for the 2018 series, replacing former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.

The former Girls Aloud member has had a busy year, giving birth to her son, Bear, with partner Liam Payne in March, but has slowly been returning to work in recent months.

The busy mum is now reportedly in talks over a £1.5 million deal to make her X Factor judging comeback next year, according to The Sun.

A source from the show told the paper: ‘It looks like Cheryl will be back next year. Simon knows Nicole is likely to leave and he wants a big name, and some much-needed glamour on the panel.

‘He knows he will get that with Cheryl and she would be a really popular signing and a huge hit.’

According to the source, Simon has been ‘turning on the charm’ to make sure Cheryl comes back to the show.

‘They have had several meetings about it and Simon has had his top people on the case to make sure it’s all sorted.’

Cheryl did make a brief return to the show this series as Simon’s aide for Judges Houses (soz, Sinitta), but obviously we would love for her to come back for a longer stint.

Words by Lucy Abbersteen