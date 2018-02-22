Cheryl Speaks Out Against ‘Weird’ Claims Surrounding Her Relationship

Cheryl has had enough. And we don't blame her...

By Anna Francis

Cheryl has angrily hit out at reports suggesting that her loved-up date night with Liam Payne at the BRITs was all a ‘stunt.’

The couple put on a united front at the event on Wednesday night following recent rumours of an ‘impending split’, but there were claims on Thursday that Cheriam’s displays of affection were ‘choreographed.’

Now Cheryl, 34, has taken to Twitter to furiously blast the allegations, urging everyone to focus on the fact that she opened Cheryl’s Trust Centre – a collaboration with charity The Prince’s Trust – in Newcastle earlier this week instead.

‘Oh stop,’ the singer wrote. ‘no one cares who’s been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships.

‘use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!’ [sic].

‘..Oh and your “stunt” theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird,’ Cheryl then added.

Since posting the messages Cheryl has received support from her fans, with many urging her and Liam, 24, to ignore the speculation.

‘Amen! Say it louder some people don’t understand the love you share! They’re jealous because you two are a power couple!’ one follower commented, whilst another said: ‘They’re just jealous that you’re actually happy. so ridiculous.’

This comes after Cheryl and her beau made their first public appearance together since the birth of their son Bear, rubbishing earlier reports that they were going through a ‘rocky patch.’

Let’s hope the rumours end here, eh?