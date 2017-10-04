Did Cheryl Just Throw Shade At The One Direction Boys?

Cheryl has been bragging about her man's success...

One Direction fans may not be happy with Cheryl right now.

The brunette beauty took to Instagram to brag about her beau Liam Payne’s solo success since leaving the band, but did she make a little dig at the other boys while doing so? Well, some fans may think so and here’s why…

Taking to her Instagram story, the singer posted a screenshot that detailed the success of Liam’s debut solo single Strip That Down.

It began: ‘Liam Payne’s debut solo single, ‘Strip That Down’ featuring Quavo, is number one on the USA’s Top 40 radio chart. Having sold 5 million units to date worldwide, the track is now the biggest-selling solo single from a current member of One Direction.’

Cheryl clearly had a strong opinion on this as she then went on to write underneath in bold pink letters: ‘Savage’ before adding: ‘#PROUD’

The picture then went on the promote Liam’s success even further: ‘A smash hit across the globe, ‘Strip That Down’ featuring Quavo has gone triple platinum in Australia, double platinum in Canada and Ireland, with platinum status in the USA, UK, Italy, New Zealand and Sweden.’

‘A top ten in the US Billboard charts, the single hit the top 5 in the singles chats in the UK, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand, and has seen over 606 million streams on to date – with 56 million streams per month on Spotify and counting. The official video has surpassed 165 million views on YouTube.’

Well, Cheryl is clearly very impressed with the father of her son, but we wonder how Niall, Harry and Louis would feel about Cheryl’s bragging…

Was she just being a super-proud girlfriend or was it an unnecessary swipe at the other boys? Let us know what you think on Twitter @Lookmagazine!