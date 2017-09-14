Cheryl Teases New Music On Social Media And Fans Go Wild

It looks like the singer is BACK, people!

Not only have we recently been treated to Cheryl’s first post-baby appearance at the Game 4 Grenfall charity football match (where she looked absolutely incredible) but she was also on This Morning earlier this week doing her first post-baby interview.

And now, we’ve got even better news for Cheryl fans…

The star has taken to Twitter to share a seriously strong hint that she’s going to be releasing music very soon.

Eek!

Asking her followers for help, Cheryl tweeted: ‘Yoo hoo can you tweet me the songs from my albums that you think should’ve been singles please [sic]’ and fans rushed to answer her.

‘Last One Standing, Happy Hour!!!!!, Love Killer, Happy Tears, Raindrops. YOUR WHOLE DISCOGRAPHY [sic]’ one thrilled fan responded, while another agreed that there were just too many songs to choose from: ‘All in one night. Although Throwback was also my bop. You’ve made too many hits sis it’s hard to choose’

See: Cheryl Tells Liam Payne That She’s Not Ready For Another Baby

‘LMAO!! Same I was about to be like every single song even the bonus tracks on all four albums don’t play with me [sic]’ one follower joked around with Cheryl, whereas another seemed intrigued at what the Geordie beauty was up to: ‘But what are you up to Chezza? Tbh any track from the A Million Lights album could’ve been a single. Such a masterpiece, your greatest imo [sic]’

More: Viewers React To Cheryl’s Comeback Interview On This Morning

And it seems that Cheryl didn’t just reach out to her fans with that tweet, but ALSO to her ex-bandmate/frenemy Sarah Harding, who tweeted her back suggesting Cheryl’s hit Fight For This Love is ‘the one’: ‘Hey stranger!…U know FFTL will always be the one # TrueToTheGame [sic]’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

And despite rumours circulating recently that Chezza and Sarah’s fued was worse than ever and Cheryl had unfollowed her fellow Girls Aloud singer, Cheryl responded with the kiss and wink emojis alongside the hashtag: ‘#alwaystrue’

Aw, this makes us so happy. And we seriously can’t WAIT to see what Cheryl’s got up her sleeve…