Cheryl Reveals Family Secrets In First Interview Since Becoming A Mum

The 34-year-old hints that she and boyfriend Liam Payne HAVEN'T hired a nanny, and more...

Cheryl has opened up about son Bear in her first interview since giving birth back in March.

The 34-year-old sat down with This Morning last month, and the chat is finally due to air on ITV1 next week. Eee!

A teaser clip was released last night, which shows Chezza looking happy, glowing and gorgeous.

She’s rocking a natural make-up look, and has teased her brunette locks into bouncy waves. Yep, motherhood definitely suits our Cheryl.

Starting off the conversation, she says in her famous Geordie accent: ‘Since being a mam… that’s how I say it.’

She also hints that she and boyfriend Liam Payne haven’t hired a nanny, adding: ‘When you’re looking after a baby 24/7…’

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Cheryl’s interview comes just days after Liam, 24, opened up about expanding their family, telling The Sun: ‘I welcome the idea completely.’

When asked by whether he’d rather get married or have a second child first, he said: ‘I would probably say, if you pushed me, a baby. Dun-dun-dun!

‘The options are definitely open for me on having another baby. Bear is the best creation I’ve ever made so I welcome the idea completely. But, when, I don’t really know.

‘I’m about to do an album and tour for a bit so we need some time before we think about baby no. 2, but we’ve got time so that’s okay.

‘I don’t know how many we would like — but not too many. I’ve been told that two is like having 20. You need to have that time between them, but then look at Pharrell Williams who just had triplets… that must be crazy.’

So exciting! We can’t wait to see your interview, Cheryl.