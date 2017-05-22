Liam Payne Reveals Cheryl’s Changed Her Surname Back To Tweedy

The Girls Aloud singer has reverted to her maiden name

It’s official! Cheryl is a Tweedy once more.

The 33-year-old has reverted to her maiden name, after previously being known as both Cole and Fernandez-Versini.

See: Liam Payne Speaks Out About His And Cheryl’s Age Gap

It was Cheryl’s boyfriend Liam Payne who revealed the news, telling BBC Radio 1Xtra: ‘Her name is officially Cheryl Tweedy now, but to be honest it doesn’t really bother me. We have a kid together, there’s a lot more to our life.’

As we all know, Cheryl married footballer Ashley Cole in 2006. They divorced four years later, and Cheryl wed French businessman Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in 2014.

They split in late 2015, and Chezza has since found love with One Direction singer Liam. The couple are now a little family, having welcomed son Bear back in March.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

See: Liam Payne Says He Won’t Be Marrying Cheryl Any Time Soon

So now that they’re parents, is Liam keen to put a ring on it? Well, apparently not.

The 23-year-old admitted to The Sun last week: ‘I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I’m not really a religious person, so I know it’s not really on the cards for me at the moment.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘So no not yet. We have a baby together – you know our love for each other can’t be more serious so it is what it is I guess.’

Artwork reveal ✅ let me know what you think? #STRIPTHATDOWN ⬇️ A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on May 16, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Boo. TBH, they’ve kinda got their hands full right now.

Not only are they busy adjusting to life as new parents, but Liam has also been dividing his time between the UK and the US as he promotes his debut solo single Strip That Down.

However, we guess if they do ever decide to get hitched, baby Bear could be a page boy. And how adorable would that be?!