This New Instagram Photo Of Cheryl Has Got Us Very Excited

Cheryl Cole has teased fans awaiting her music comeback with a new photo from the studio – and it suggests that she could be collaborating with an X Factor winner!

The singer has been hanging out with 2017 victors Rak-Su as well as Naughty Boy, with the producer hinting at something big happening when he shared a snap of the gang from Ealing Studios on Thursday.

‘SQUAD @raksuraksu @cherylofficial 👀 #fblock #naughty #music #watchthisspace,’ Naughty Boy – whose real name is Shahid Khan – captioned the picture.

Cheryl, 34, is seen beaming and giving a peace sign in the shot as she poses alongside her fellow musicians.

Fans of the Girls Aloud star were left VERY excited by the photo, with many keen to know what she’s been working on.

‘Does this mean Cheryl is coming back?? Can’t wait for this,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘That is one heck of a squad😍🔥 We can’t wait to hear what you’ve been up too!!’

And one added: ‘If you’re gonna be creating some music with Cheryl then I’m all ears.’

It comes after Naughty Boy revealed last month that he’d been lining up a potential comeback single for Chezza.

‘Cheryl spoke to me at one of Simon Cowell‘s recent parties about doing something together and a future collaboration,’ the producer told The Sun. ‘I have actually got a song written for her now so we will see what happens.’

Chezza also made clear during last year’s X Factor that she was a big fan of the Rak-Su boys, having tweeted at one point that she was ‘obsessed’ with the group.

