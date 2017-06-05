The Ssinger and boyfriend Liam Payne ventured out for a well-needed date night...

Cheryl has been spotted out for the first time since giving birth to baby Bear, according to reports.

A source revealed to the Daily Star that the 33-year-old and her boyfriend Liam Payne enjoyed a romantic evening at The Ivy in Covent Garden on Sunday.

Cheryl is said to have looked fabulous in black skinny jeans and a matching top, while Liam wore blue jeans and a bomber jacket.

One onlooker described how gorgeous Cheryl was looking, saying: ‘She looked stunningly beautiful. You couldn’t tell she’s just had a baby, she looked amazing.’

The loved-up couple were allegedly cautious to avoid any paparazzi and discretely left the restaurant at 8:55pm.

The onlooker continued: ‘A blacked out Mercedes was parked less than a meter from the front door. A chauffeur appeared and opened the vehicle’s door as Cheryl and Liam came out.

‘Cheryl thanked her driver and then got in the car first, sliding across the back seat to avoid going around the Merc and into the street. Liam then quickly followed suit.’

The X Factor judge and One Direction singer welcomed their first child, baby boy Bear, in March this year.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Cheryl announced the birth of their son via Instagram, captioning a snap of new daddy Liam and their newborn: ‘On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream.

‘Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙.’

Since then, Cheryl has been keeping things very private, but Liam hasn’t been able to stop himself gushing about his wonderful family in interviews… and it’s adorable.

We can’t wait to see more of new mum Cheryl!

By Emily Jefferies