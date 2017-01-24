‘There Is Nothing Worse Than Spoilt Children’: Cheryl’s Thoughts On Motherhood Revealed

With the Cheryl and Liam Payne 'pregnancy' rumours reaching fever pitch, here's what the 'expecting' mum has to say about motherhood

Even though it’s still not been confirmed whether or not Cheryl is expecting her first child with partner Liam Payne, the 33-year-old star has always had a very firm stance on just how she’d like to raise her children, if and when she decided to have them.

And yes, that includes no spoiling, despite having an accumulated £50million net worth with BF — and One Directioner — Liam, 23.

Speaking about family and motherhood in the 2009 Girls Aloud book, Dreams That Glitter, Cheryl said: ‘I’m glad I wasn’t brought up in a privileged situation, because you see some kids and all they’ve known is expensive clothes and getting all the latest models of this and that, and that’s not experiencing life.’

Cheryl was one of four children, brought up on a ‘tough’ council estate in Newcastle.

She added: ‘I’ll definitely let my kids know that life’s not a bowl of cherries and yes, you might have wonderful things, but believe me, you’ve got to appreciate them.

‘There’s no way they’ll get everything they want.’

She goes on to reveal that there’s ‘nothing worse’ than children that are spoiled.

Cheryl has spoken openly before about her desire to raise children, telling British GQ in 2012 that: ‘I know that’s what I was put on the Earth to do – to be a mother.’

She also stated that she was ‘obsessed with babies’ and that she’d ‘thought about baby names a million times.’

‘I like Alfie for a little boy,’ she revealed. Cute!

Hmm, well, it sounds like she’s all set if and when the stork arrives. We wait with baited breath…

By Amie-Jo Locke