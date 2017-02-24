Cheryl Speaks Out For The First Time Since Confirming Her Pregnancy

The 33-year-old singer opens up about her 'journey to self-worth' in a new video for L'Oréal and The Prince's Trust's inspirational campaign All Worth It

Cheryl’s spoken out for the first time since confirming her pregnancy earlier this week. And what she’s said is AMAZING.

The 33-year-old singer officially debuted her bump on Wednesday night, in a stunning image for L’Oréal and The Prince’s Trust’s inspirational campaign All Worth It.

Now a newly-released video shows her talking about her involvement in the project, which aims to help raise the confidence of 10,000 young people across the UK who are struggling with self-doubt.

See: See Cheryl’s GORGEOUS Baby Bump In A Brand New Video

In the moving clip, she says: ‘My name’s Cheryl and I’m from Newcastle. There was definitely a time when I struggled with self-doubt. I would say more so in my life, when I was a teenager, was when I first remember experiencing those feelings of doubting yourself, doubting your decisions.

‘You know, I wasn’t doing very well in school at all. I would say there’s moments in life where you might view things as failure but they’re actually just learning curves. So you can’t be afraid to fail but I think you’ve got to experience stuff to feel that way and I’m definitely in a place now where I don’t feel like I fail at things, I feel like I learn.

‘There are absolutely options out there and steps you can take to better the way you’re feeling. Don’t ever just sit there feeling sad, feeling excluded or feeling in a horrible way. Don’t ever feel alone because there’s many of us out there that want to help.

‘I think what initially inspired me to get involved with the Prince’s Trust was when I realised if I just went back a little bit to the way I was feeling before, I could help people to motivate themselves and to push and achieve better things in your life. Absolutely realising your potential, building your confidence changing your life. Because we’re all worth it.’

See: Is This The Truth Behind THAT Photograph Of Cheryl’s Baby Bump?

Such lovely words. We’re sending a huge congratulations to Cheryl and her boyfriend Liam Payne – it’s quite obvious they’re going to be brilliantly loving and supportive parents.