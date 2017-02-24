See Cheryl’s GORGEOUS Baby Bump In A Brand New Video

The 33-year-old singer has opened up about her role in L'Oréal and The Prince's Trust inspirational campaign All Worth It (and looks STUNNING)...

After announcing her pregnancy in a stunning campaign image for L’Oréal and The Prince’s Trust earlier this week, Cheryl’s given us another look at her blossoming baby bump.

And seriously, she’s looking AMAZING.

A new video has just been released, in which Cheryl discusses her involvement with the inspiring project.

Entitled All Worth It, the campaign aims to help raise the confidence of 10,000 young people across the UK who are struggling with self-doubt.

Glowing and relaxed, Cheryl looks happier than we’ve ever seen her as she shares her own ‘journey to self-worth’. The story is moving and heartfelt. Watch it here…

While this is the first time we’ve seen Cheryl’s full-length vid, we did get a sneak peek in a separate campaign clipped released yesterday.

She also talked candidly about moments of ‘self-doubt’, saying: ‘When I was a teenager I doubted myself. I had moments of self-doubt.

‘What makes us different makes us beautiful.’

Despite Cheryl going public with her pregnancy, her boyfriend Liam Payne is still keeping quiet on his impending fatherhood.

This isn’t exactly surprising, considering the couple have both been so secretive over the past few months. Until Wednesday night, neither had given any hints on their social media pages or in interviews.

But now we know how Cheryl planned to announce her amazing news, we kinda get it. It’s a brilliant cause, and she’s clearly been waiting to feel ready to tell the world.

Huge congratulations to Cheryl and Liam. Now… bets on names?!