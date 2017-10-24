Cheryl Reveals Unusual Beauty Hack For New Mums

We are LOVING these tips from Cheryl...

New mum Cheryl recently made a return to The X Factor and fans were in awe of how incredible she looked.

Now the singer – who welcomed her first child Bear with 24-year-old former One Direction star Liam Payne – has shared her skin secrets and beauty hacks with new mums everywhere.

Revealing the product she couldn’t live without, the 34-year-old told The Mirror: ‘Fish oil capsules, because if you’re eating right it will show in your skin.’

Chris Newbold, Head of Clinical Nutrition at BioCare, explained why it is so important: ‘The things we consume can have a significant impact on the way we look. For healthy skin, we need to drink plenty of water, have a diet high in fruit and vegetables, topped up with supplements and vitamins we can’t get from diet alone.

‘For example, the fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are needed to help keep hair and skin healthy but our bodies can’t produce enough of this on their own, so taking an omega 3 supplement helps to ensure we are getting enough to meet your needs.’

Cheryl continued to give her best beauty tips: ‘Always take your make-up off and moisturise before bed. It’s the quality of your skin that is the most important base to ensure your make-up looks the nicest it can be.

‘You don’t always get time to moisturise so my top tip for new mums would be put bath oil in the bath so you don’t have to worry about moisturising… I also use coconut oil from head to toe, literally you can eat, put it on your hair and your body – its brilliant stuff.’

The brunette beauty also revealed the best beauty hack she’s ever received, and we are SO here for it: ‘Pluck your eyebrows when you’ve just got out of the shower or bath… Your pores are open so it’s much easier.’

We will definitely be taking these tips on board… Thanks, Cheryl!