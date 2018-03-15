It’s Been Revealed That Cheryl’s Parted Ways With Her Record Label

Liam Payne's lady is due to release new music later this year

We’re not gonna lie, we’re super-excited for Cheryl to make her return to the charts later this year.

Her first album in four years is reportedly due to drop this autumn – but there will be one big difference from her previous offerings. According to The Sun, she’s been released by her record label Polydor.

A source says: ‘Cheryl is still signed to Universal but is exploring which label she will put music out with.

‘There wasn’t anyone left at Polydor who worked with her in the past so it seemed the right time for a change. She is still contracted to Universal so now it’s a case of figuring out which label is the correct fit for the direction she is going in.

‘The music is at an exciting stage though and everyone is working towards releasing the album this autumn.’

Whichever label Cheryl opts for, we’re sure we’ll end up fully obsessed with her new music. She’s already worked with Naughty Boy and is set to reunite with songwriter Miranda Cooper, who was behind Girls Aloud hits including Sound Of The Underground and Biology.

The source adds: ‘Miranda was vital in making Girls Aloud such a success. She is a master at making out-and-out pop bangers, and that is exactly what Cheryl wants this album filled with.’

We can’t wait to hear Fight For This Love 2K18.