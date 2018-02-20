Cheryl Ignores Liam Payne Rumours As She Opens Charity Centre In Newcastle

The singer focuses on her work with the Prince's Trust

Cheryl had a very exciting morning today.

The 34-year-old headed to her hometown of Newcastle to open the Cheryl’s Trust and Prince’s Trust centre, which aims to support unemployed young people across the north east.

She looked gorgeous in a baby blue roll-neck jumper, ripped jeans and a camel coat. Her brunette locks had been teased into her trademark loose waves, and she’d opted for a natural make-up look.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Cheryl said: ‘It seems like a lifetime since I started talking about opening a centre in Newcastle with The Prince’s Trust.

‘I cannot believe the dream is finally real. Getting to this stage hasn’t been easy but we did it. I want to thank every single person and company that has helped me reach this milestone.

‘Without all the support and help along the way, we would never have been able to get here. My heart is so full of pride, love and hope.’

After the ceremony, she wrote on Instagram: ‘❤️🌹 My state of the art centre with the Princes trust is finally officially open 😢 it has been years in the making and I am so excited to start helping change lives 🙏🏼 please feel free to call in if you feel like we could help [sic].’

While this was obviously an incredibly proud moment for Cheryl, there was one thing that may have put a dampener on proceedings.

You’ve probably heard the rumours about the state of her and boyfriend Liam Payne’s relationship over the past few days, and she ended up being asked about it as she spoke about her charity.

But she wasn’t prepared to comment on her personal life, responding: ‘It’s not frustrating. It doesn’t bother me at all as my focus is solely on this and I’ve waited seven years and none of that matters – this is most important to me.’

Liam, 24, also ignored the speculation when he appeared on Capital FM yesterday, instead speaking candidly and normally about his home life with Chezza and their son Bear.

Co-hosting the station’s breakfast show alongside Roman Kemp, Liam explained that – just like any other family – they have jokey disagreements over which football them their little one will support.

We’re pleased that everything seems okay. And we’re sending a big congratulations to Cheryl on her latest charitable venture.