Prince Charles Made A Joke About Cheryl At The Prince’s Trust Awards

‘I can’t keep up with all the changes of names that the companies do either...'

The Prince’s Trust Awards took place at the London Palladium on Tuesday, with a whole host of celebrities stepping out for the star-studded event to meet Prince Charles.

Famous attendees included Ant and Dec, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and, of course, our favourite Geordie Cheryl.

The former X Factor judge has been busy promoting her new youth centre, in conjunction with the Prince’s Trust, which was set-up to help unemployed young people across the north east.

Cheryl has previously said: ‘Too many young people grow up thinking no one cares and they don’t believe they can make anything of themselves. I want my trust to help them realise their potential and get their lives back on track.’

At Tuesday night’s event, Prince Charles met with the celebrity ambassadors and gave a speech.

Cheryl even got a special mention, as the 69-year-old poked fun at her ever-changing surname.

‘I thought to myself some time ago “who’s Cheryl Tweedy?” I suddenly realised I knew the Cheryl bit but missed out on the Tweedy,’ he said.

‘I can’t keep up with all the changes of names that the companies do either.’

After the LOL moment, he got straight back to business and added: ‘But I’m enormously grateful to her for raising £1 million pounds.’

Way to go, Cheryl. Keep up the amazing work.