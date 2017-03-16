Cheryl Likes A Meaningful Instagram Post Amid THAT Baby Speculation

The 33-year-old singer is due to give birth any day now...

There may be A LOT of speculation about Cheryl and Liam Payne RN, but they’re not letting it faze them.

The couple are due to welcome their first child any day now, and the whole world (including, er, us) is waiting with baited breath.

However, like any expectant mother, it seems Chezza is keen to keep herself calm and collected before the birth.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed yesterday that the 33-year-old had double tapped a meaningful quote on Instagram, which read: ‘As long as you love yourself and appreciate those who love you, it doesn’t matter what anybody else has to say about you.’

Aw. Appreciating Liam and bubba Payne, eh Cheryl?!

You know yourself better than anyone you know. A post shared by Positive Vibes Quotes (@positivevibesquotes) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

It was only a few weeks ago that Cheryl officially announced her pregnancy, revealing her blossoming (and completely gorgeous) bump in an inspirational new campaign for L’Oréal Paris and The Prince’s Trust.

Despite rumours flying around for so long, she’s never actually spoken out about her happy news. One Direction’s Liam, 23, even stayed quiet during his acceptance speech at February’s BRIT Awards.

Of course, Twitter has been going wild with excitement. Messages from fans include: ‘I’m so excited I could pop!’ and: ‘I’m so excited for Liam and Cheryl. Baby Payne is going to be so loved and blessed. 😍👌 His/Her parents are such amazing people x [sic].’

Sending you lots of love and luck, lady!