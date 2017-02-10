Is This How ‘Pregnant’ Cheryl Is Going To Announce Her Big Baby News?

The 33-year-old is reportedly planning to show off her 'bump' in a campaign for L'Oréal...

There’s been no sighting of Cheryl’s ‘baby bump’ for weeks and she’s been keeping pretty quiet on social media.

In fact, fans have even been speculating about whether the 33-year-old has already gone into labour.

The star has been quite coy about the rumours surrounding her ‘first child’. But, if new reports are anything to go by, it seems as though the Fight For This Love singer won’t be making her fans wait for that much longer, as apparently she’s got a ‘big reveal’ all planned out.

The singer is said to be set to showcase her blossoming belly in a new advertising campaign for L’Oréal. What’s more, the adverts are apparently due to be published across magazines and billboards, so they’ll be everywhere.

A photo posted by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Oct 2, 2016 at 1:52pm PDT

‘Cheryl’s bump will appear in the new L’Oréal campaign which is coming out in a few weeks,’ a source has told The Sun.

‘The bump is obvious and she is not trying to hide it any more. It is partially visible in the still images but even more so in an accompanying video which will be going out alongside it.’

Of course, Cheryl was spotted with a pretty sizeable bump back in November of last year, when she attended a carol concert with boyfriend Liam Payne. But the star has refused to confirm or deny the ‘pregnancy speculation’, with sources claiming that she’s ‘happy’ but a ‘private person.’

The Sun also reports: ‘There is talk that the pics of Cheryl might even be on billboards in Piccadilly Circus in London,’ says the insider.

‘Obviously the bump is not the focus of the campaign and Cheryl is one of a number of women who feature, but it will inevitably be the big talking point.’

Cheryl recently caused something of a frenzy on social media, when a behind-the-scenes video with celebrity hairstylist Wendy Iles found itself online.

At the time, reports claimed that the pair were working on a project in London, but the video was quickly deleted shortly after being uploaded.

What’s more, just last week, fashion photographer Mariano Vivanco teased a collaboration with the star when he posted an image on the set of a shoot, along with the caption: ‘My Devine @cherylofficial’.

It seems as though Chezza has definitely been busy working on something. And we can’t wait to see what it is…