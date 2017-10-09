It Looks Like Cheryl Is Officially Returning To The X Factor

And she looks AMAZING.

Cheryl is officially back, people…

Marking the first time Cheryl and Simon Cowell have worked together since she quit The X Factor as a judge in 2015, the new mum is back to accompany Mr Cowell at the Judges’ Houses stage of the competition.

The show’s Instagram announced the news to their 817 thousand followers with a snap… And doesn’t Cheryl look amazing?!

3 Words… Cheryl is BACK! Promise This will be amazing 😉😆 #XFactor A post shared by The X Factor (@thexfactor) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

And it’s no surprise that fans were seriously happy about the news…

‘Yasss. Queen. It’s always better with her,’ praised one follower, and another agreed: ‘THE XFACTOR GOLDEN GIRL IS BACK 🌸💛’

‘I missed her so muchhhhhh’ commented a third, while others couldn’t contain their excitement: ‘WHHHHAAAAATTTTT?!?!? WOW THIS IS GONNA BE GREATTTT!!! [sic]’

An insider told the Daily Mail earlier this year: ‘Simon is ecstatic at getting Cheryl back working with him again… They’ve had their ups and downs to say the least but he hugely respects her opinion. He has been working on it for a while. He and Cheryl have been talking a lot over the last months…’

This news comes before reports emerged that gunfire was heard at Simon’s £10million mansion in Nice, France.

As security rushed in to protect the music mogul, it has been revealed that it was a farmer shooting rabbits in a nearby field.

Detailing the event, an insider told the Daily Mail: ‘There was a lot of panic among the contestants. We didn’t know where the gunshots were coming from. We couldn’t see where the shots were being fired.’

They continued: ‘At the time of the incident, Cheryl wasn’t there… It turned out to be a farmer shooting rabbits in a nearby field. There was high security because of the terror threat level in France. Security did an excellent job dealing with the situation. But no one was in any danger.’