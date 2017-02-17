Reggie ‘N’ Bollie Have No Idea If Cheryl’s Pregnant Or Not

The 33-year-old singer has kept very quiet about her 'baby' news - even among her friends...

We all know how secretive Cheryl’s been about her ‘pregnancy’.

Despite being photographed with a large ‘bump’ on more than one occasion, the 33-year-old singer is yet to confirm or deny that she and boyfriend Liam Payne are expecting their first child together.

See: Has ‘Pregnant’ Cheryl’s Due Date Finally Been Revealed?

But while hasn’t told us exactly what’s going on, surely she’s let her friends know?

Well, perhaps not. It seems Chezza’s so intent on keeping her big news under wraps, she’s only let slip to those in her close circle.

See: Kimberley Walsh And Sarah Harding’s Cheryl Posts Get Fans Talking

Remember Reggie ‘N’ Bollie? Cheryl mentored them on The X Factor in 2015, helping them come in second place behind winner Louisa Johnson.

The pair say they speak to the Newcastle-born star ‘all the time’, but she’s never mentioned her impending ‘motherhood’.

Reggie tells The Sun Online: ‘We don’t know if she’s having a baby! Really? She’s shown her bump? We had no idea!

‘She’s not told us she’s having a baby but I suppose we haven’t asked. We speak to her all the time, she is so supportive.

‘If she is going to have a baby, we love her and Liam so much, they will be great parents. We’d do play dates with our kids, that would be more than nice.’

We would LOVE to see that. *Sigh*. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see if Chiam ever go public with their ‘baby’…