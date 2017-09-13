Cheryl Tells Liam Payne That She’s Not Ready For Another Baby

These claims come just days after Liam spoke out about wanting more children with Cheryl...

Former One Direction star Liam Payne recently confessed to The Sun that he was already pretty keen on expanding his family with girlfriend Cheryl.

‘The options are definitely open for me on having another baby,’ he admitted. ‘Bear is the best creation I’ve ever made so I welcome the idea completely.’

Yep, the singer seems seriously broody.

‘I’m about to do an album and tour for a bit so we need some time before we think about baby number two, but we’ve got time so that’s okay,’ the Strip That Down singer continued. ‘I don’t know how many we would like – but not too many. I’ve been told that two is like having twenty.’

But Liam may need to press pause on the baby plans, as a source has revealed to Closer magazine that Cheryl is definitely not on the same page as her bf…

‘Cheryl knows Liam’s loving being a dad but she’s spelled out that she’s just not ready for baby number two,’ they told the publication.

More: Cheryl Just Revealed The Beauty Product She Uses On Her Face

‘And she’s told Liam not to put pressure on her by talking about it and fuelling speculation. She has only just got her body back and is starting to feel like her old self again. She wants to enjoy herself, work on her comeback with Bear before trying for another child.’

Uh-oh… Sorry to rain on your parade, Liam.

See: Josh Patterson Defends Girlfriend Binky Felstead For Those Cheryl Claims

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Cheryl recently wowed at her first public appearance since giving birth to baby boy Bear as she attended the Game 4 Grenfell charity football match.

Showing off her incredible post-baby body, it was so good to see the brunette beauty back in the limelight.

And while we’d LOVE to see Cheryl and Liam expanding their family, we’ve only just got our Cheryl back and we’re not quite ready to say goodbye to her again!