Cheryl Has Just Announced Some VERY Exciting News

New mum Cheryl will be having a very special Christmas this year, welcoming her first baby with Liam Payne in March.

It might be even more special for another reason however, with Cheryl announcing some very exciting news just this week.

No – there’s not another baby Bear on the way (well not that we’re aware of anyway). Instead Cheryl has announced that she is back in the recording studio, working with music producers Team Salut alongside former Girls Aloud bandmate and close friend, Nicola Roberts.

And seeing as it has been a whopping three years since she last released music, the Internet is understandably very excited.

The news broke this week when producers Team Salut tweeted the pair after the session.

‘Todays session has been the highlight of our year @NicolaRoberts @CherylOfficial saaaafe quick maths,’ they tweeted, to which Cheryl replied, ‘Thank you for a great session,you guys are amazing… quick maths.’

Team Salut then responded: ‘Lol yh man was fun. Still don’t know how you did it, or maybe it was the coffee NicolaRoberts we gonna get your bongos for the next one.’

But will fellow Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh be involved? Fans are speculating that the 36-year-old might be joining Nicola and Cheryl after a throwback Instagram from Cheryl last week, where she posted a photo of the three of them.

‘Sitting here drinking coffee with these two and watching babies 15 years later !!! Crazy how time flies,’ she captioned the photo. ’15 years ago today some of the best, craziest years of my life were just beginning. I had no idea what a life journey I was starting out on. We had some of the most amazing times of our lives and made some incredible pop moments to put the cherry on top.’

She continued: ‘In the end I left with these two amazing, inspiring gorgeous souls and the best friends anyone could ever ask for. You blessed me and I will never be able to thank you enough for the support, love and loyalty you brought to our group. I am so proud of what we achieved together. Love you all.’

We don’t mind who’s on the record, we just can’t wait to hear it.