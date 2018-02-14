Cheryl’s Fans Have Gone Into A Frenzy After Spotting Her New Hairstyle On Instagram

Just in time for Valentine's Day...

By Naomi Bartram

Cheryl has only been back in the spotlight a few weeks, but we’re already SUPER excited about what she has in store for us this year.

Not only has the mum-of-one – who welcomed baby Bear back in March 2017 – been spending some time in the studio with her BFF Nicola Roberts, but she’s now even filming for a new TV show. Basically, we’re renaming 2018 The Year Of Chez.

But while the former Girls Aloud star is absolutely killin’ it with her career comeback right now, we can’t get over just how great she looks.

After attending the Palace last week debuting a whole new look in an incredible black dress, now Chezza has switched up her appearance yet again with a curly hairdo.

The X Factor star’s hair stylist took to Instagram to show off his handy work as he shared a sassy snap of Chez pouting at the camera.

And with her long brunette locks hanging in loose waves, Cheryl looks AMAZING.

‘Happy Valentine’s Day’, Daya wrote next to the photo.

And obviously it didn’t take long for Chez’s fans to pick up on the snap, as one gushed: ‘What a beauty she is’.

‘Omg she’s so gorgeous’, said another, while a third simply added: ‘Slaaaaayyyyy queen’ [sic].

Agreed!

It comes after Cheryl’s boyfriend Liam Payne recently opened up about how he’ll be spending February 14th with his other half.

Speaking at the new Fifty Shades Of Grey film Fifty Shades Freed last week, the 24-year-old reportedly said: ‘I will be watching tonight and taking tips, obviously Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and I have a girlfriend of my own so I’ll definitely be taking a few tips and taking those home with me.’

Er… TMI Liam!