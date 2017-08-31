Has Cheryl Just Confirmed She Will Never Be Returning To The X Factor?

Fans think THIS move has confirmed it...

Bad news, Cheryl fans.

Reports have claimed that CherCo Productions Ltd have been officially shut down, according to documents filed at Companies House.

This appears to have confirmed that Cheryl will not be returning as a judge on hit ITV show The X Factor.

An insider has told The Sun: ‘Cheryl isn’t going back onto the panel, even as a guest judge. She’s moving forward and currently has no plans to return.

‘She had a great few years working on The X Factor – she won it twice – but currently, she’s looking ahead and the focus will be all about her music,’ they clarified.

So the GOOD news is that Cheryl is bringing out new music, but wish we could be seeing more of her on our screens, too!

CherCo Productions Ltd – according to another source who confided in the newspaper – was the company that handled Cheryl’s earnings from the talent show.

It has been reported that the company was worth £1.9 million when it was closed after costing £9,000 to liquidate.

Simon Cowell has denied offering Cheryl a ‘big money deal’ to make a shock comeback to The X Factor, despite Heat magazine claiming this two months ago and an insider telling The Daily Star: ‘Simon wants to pull out all the stops for this year’s show and bagging Cheryl’s long-awaited return to telly would be one of his top wishes.’

But the 57-year-old claimed to The Sun that the reported £500,000 he was supposedly offering the Geordie pop star was more than he earns.

However, he did confess that he would like to see the return of the 34-year-old new mum, saying: ‘I think it would be good for her.’

Either way, we’re so happy Cheryl’s making a comeback!

By Emily Jefferies