Cheryl: ‘Liam Payne and I Won’t Hire A Nanny’

The star wants to be hands-on with her new arrival

While the LOOK office are overjoyed for Cheryl, we’re just dying to know whether we’re getting a diva baby à la North West or a cool kid like Blue Ivy.

The jury’s still out. But one thing we do know is that Chezza, 33, and Liam Payne plan to be hands-on parents.

See: Liam Payne Renovates His Mansion Ahead Of Cheryl’s ‘Baby Birth’

Rather than handing over the parenting reins to a nanny, it’s believed Cheryl and Liam, 23, plan to do it all themselves.

According to pals, while it’s down to wanting things to be as ‘normal as possible’ for the baby, it’s a lot to do with Cheryl’s concerns about privacy. She’s said in the past: ‘I’ve come to the conclusion that I don’t trust anyone in my life except my mother.’

‘Motherhood for Cheryl is all about doing it properly,’ says our source. ‘She wants that bonding time for her, Liam and the baby and has said there’s no way she’ll have a nanny, at least at first.’

While Cheryl has stayed quiet on social media, apart from posting about her charity, her ex-bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding have been posting pics of her – hmm, subtle congrats? We think so.

See: Kimberley Walsh And Sarah Harding’s Cheryl Posts Get Fans Talking

For more celebrity news, pick up this week’s issue of LOOK.