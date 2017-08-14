Is Cheryl Heading To The States To Record Her Comeback Album?

The mum-of-one was spotted at the US Embassy last week...

It looks like Cheryl is getting ready to make her big comeback. YAAASSS.

The 34-year-old was spotted at the US Embassy in London last week, which got fans wondering whether she was planning to jet over the pond for work.

As we all know, she became a mama to son Bear back in March, and has since been enjoying her maternity leave away from the spotlight.

But she’s already returned to her position as L’Oréal Paris ambassador, shared a behind-the-scenes snap from a shoot earlier this month.

And now it seems she’s thinking about recording new music, with a source telling the Daily Mirror: ‘Cheryl’s got a longer US visa so she can go back and forth more frequently to the States.

‘She hasn’t started working on the new album yet as she is still enjoying her time off with Bear.

‘She’s loved their time together as she adjusted to being a mum and is still easing herself back into work.

‘But she is looking forward to getting out there and starting recording. She still has ambitions as a singer and will be a working mum.’

Cheryl’s boyfriend Liam Payne has spent quite a bit of time in the States himself this year, where he’s been busy promoting his solo music.

But while they may get to spend a bit more time together now Chezza’s got her visa, it’s unlikely that Liam will feature on any upcoming albums.

When asked if they would ever duet, 23-year-old Liam recently said: ‘Nah, but we laugh about this all over. She’ll catch herself singing my songs in the house. She likes my songs. She’s my biggest fan.’

Aw. We can’t wait to have you back, Cheryl!