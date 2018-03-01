Cheryl And Bear Payne Are Moving To New York City

Bring on the Big Apple.

Words by Megan C. Hills

Cheryl Tweedy wants to be a part of it – New York, New York. It turns out that the singer will be trading the UK for the USA as she’ll be packing her bags and jetting off to the Big Apple, along with little Bear Payne.

A source revealed to the Mirror Online that the former Girls Aloud singer will be relocating for a couple of months to focus primarily on her upcoming fifth album. It will be Bear’s first taste of his parents’ jet setting lifestyle and despite rumours of Cheryl and Liam’s relationship woes, it appears as if the Bedroom Floor singer will be joining them.

The source said, ‘Bear is going to be going on his first trip abroad. Cheryl is planning to go to New York in the next couple of months to record and she will be taking Bear with her. They will schedule the trip around the time Liam is there so they will be with family.’

Cheryl and Liam have been together for two years, following their first meeting way back on X Factor in 2008. Their son Bear Payne was born last March and while the couple are notoriously private, they have occasionally treated fans to the rare insight into their family life.

It was widely speculated that Liam’s demanding touring schedule was straining their relationship, however the couple quickly allayed those fears. At the recent BRIT awards, they were a total powerhouse and posted a series of adorable Instagram stories on both their social media accounts – showing the both of them goofing off backstage to the tune of Justin Timberlake’s Filthy.

Some speculated however that the couple were overcompensating to present a united front and Cheryl quickly fired back on Twitter.

She wrote, ‘Oh stop 😩 no one cares who’s been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships 🤦🏻‍♀️ use your platform to put something productive in your columns 🙏🏻 I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!🙋🏻‍♀️ ….’

It seems like even with the longer character limit, Cheryl couldn’t fit her fury into just one tweet and followed it up with, ‘Oh and your stunt theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird 🤔💁🏻‍♀️’.