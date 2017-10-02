Cheryl Steps On To The Catwalk Six Months After Giving Birth To Baby Bear

The 34-year-old looks gorgeous as she models in L'Oréal's Paris Fashion Week show

Okay, we need to talk about how amazing Cheryl is looking RN.

The 34-year-old took to the catwalk at L’Oréal’s Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend, marking her comeback appearance since welcoming son Bear in March. And WOW.

She sashayed down the runway in an Off-White couture ensemble. Her silk gown featured sexy lace cut-outs, and had been paired with a cropped checked jacket and matching thigh-high boots.

Shoulder pads added a cool 80s vibe, but it was her stand-out make-up look that really got people talking.

Cheryl was working bright pink and purple ombre lips, dramatic smoky eyes and a sweeping of bronzer. Her brunette locks had been teased into voluminous waves, which cascaded down to her waist.

As one of L’Oréal’s ambassadors, Chezza was joined by a whole host of A-listers at the presentation. These included Dame Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Doutzen Kroes and Irina Shayk.

It seems she was pretty excited to meet one lady in particular, taking to her Instagram story to share a funny clip of herself fan-girling over Helen, 72, as they got ready backstage.

She captioned a video of herself chatting to the actress: ‘Meeting the queen of the catwalk! Love her.’

Cheryl also treated her Instagram followers to a sneak peek of herself in the glam chair, having her make-up seen to as she relaxed in skinny jeans with a leopard-print coat around her waist.

It was actually exactly a year ago that Cheryl debuted her baby bump at L’Oréal’s 2016 PFW event, showing off her blossoming tum in a sequin jumpsuit.

She and boyfriend Liam Payne, 24, welcomed Bear on 22 March.

We’re so glad to have you back, Chezza!