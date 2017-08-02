Cheryl Returns To Work After The Birth Of Baby Bear

And fans are VERY excited...

Cheryl is BACK, people!

The 34-year-old has kept out of the spotlight since welcoming her first child in March, but took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that her maternity leave is over.

Back at it 😉📷💄@lorealmakeup #worthit A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

She shared a behind-the-scenes snap from a shoot with L’Oréal Paris, which showed her gazing into the camera while rocking an au naturel look.

Her brunette locks had been teased into bouncy waves, and she’d been dressed in a simple white shirt. Just beaut.

She’d captioned the image: ‘Back at it 😉📷💄@lorealmakeup #worthit.’

Of course, fans were thrilled to see Lady C taking centre stage again. One wrote: ‘CHEZZA you’re so gosh darn beautiful we’ve all missed you and are so happy you’re back ❤️❤️❤️ [sic].’

Another said: ‘So happy to see you back in the public eye.’

Cheryl was shooting several major beauty campaigns, including one for her own capsule make-up collection.

Date night 😏 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

L’Oréal Paris took her to their labs to co-create the range and develop a personalised Cheryl lip shade, which will be hitting shelves in October.

A donation of the sales will go towards Cheryl’s Trust, in association with The Prince’s Trust.

Cheryl and boyfriend Liam Payne welcomed their son Bear on 22 March.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Chezza announced the news on her Instagram page, sharing an adorable snap of Liam, 23, cradling their little one.

Alongside the image, she gushed: ‘On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream.

‘Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival [sic].’

Who says women can’t do both, eh?!