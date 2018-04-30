Apparently This Is What Might Happen If Cheryl And Liam Do Ever Decide To Split

Reports suggest that it would be as private as possible...

There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding Cheryl and Liam Payne‘s relationship over the past few months. And it’s fair to say that we’re all pretty invested.

Following tabloid reports implying that the couple were on the verge of a ‘split’, the pair put on a united front at the BRIT Awards, and Cheryl then took to Twitter to criticise further speculation.

Liam, 24, later admitted that they had been going through some ‘struggles’, revealing in an interview with ES Magazine: ‘I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy…’

The pair share one-year-old son Bear Payne, having welcomed him in March last year, so it’s not surprising that they would be going through a transition period, adjusting to life as a three.

‘Of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is,’ Liam said in the same interview.

‘But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me.’

According to Now, sources are reportedly hinting that if they do ever decide to go their separate ways, we might not hear very much about it.

Citing Cheryl’s desire for privacy, which was seen in the way she handled her pregnancy news, the insider is said to have told the publication that ‘they don’t want it to be public’ and that she is unhappy that her partner ‘constantly speaks to the press about Bear.’

The source is said to have also alleged: ‘Cheryl and Liam have agreed that if they ever split, they will lead separate lives, as long as it’s not public.’

Hmm.

Of course, this is all speculation.

The former X Factor judge and her One Direction beau recently enjoyed a romantic trip away, and Liam has also been opening up about their date nights at home, insisting that he likes to cook special meals for his girl. Cute!

Here’s hoping that this reported ‘separation’ plan isn’t ever needed.