X Factor Viewers Were Confused By Cheryl And Liam Payne’s Behaviour

The couple made a hasty exit during Saturday night's show...

Cheryl and Liam Payne really are smitten, aren’t they?

The couple are rarely seen in public together, but both appeared on The X Factor on Saturday night. Liam, 24, was performing his new single Bedroom Floor, while Cheryl was watching from the audience.

See: Cheryl Sends Fans Into Meltdown With Her Latest Tweet About Liam

It was all very cute, with Cheryl proudly grinning and applauding her man. But what happened next left viewers more than a little confused.

After chatting to host Dermot O’Leary about the track, Liam headed towards the stage’s exit. However, he quickly turned back and went into the crowd to find Cheryl, 34.

The camera then showed him ushering Cheryl out of her seat so that they could leave. Errr.

Dermot, 44, seemed pretty flabbergasted. He first asked: ‘Where’s he going?’ before adding: ‘Give the poor man some peace.’

See: It Looks Like Liam Payne’s New Song Is All About Cheryl…

And fans on Twitter also had a lot to say about the surprise exit.

Some criticised the pair, with messages reading: ‘How unprofessional and rude of Liam and Cheryl to walk straight out of the studio after that “performance” before the show ended,’ and: ‘So rude of cheryl and liam to walk off like that lie hello manners [sic].’

But others defended Chiam – who welcomed son Bear in March – for not wanting to stay out late.

One wrote: ‘#XFactor people don’t get upset because Liam and Cheryl left the show early, don’t forget they have a small baby to go back to.. [sic].’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Some had even got their hopes up that something big was about to happen, with one tweeting: ‘Why did Liam just walk off the stage like that to Cheryl, I thought he was going to propose 🤣 #XFactor [sic].’

LOLz, we wish. Liam clearly had Cheryl on his mind throughout the whole programme. Earlier on, he’d joked about Rak-Su singer Myles’ confession that he had a crush on her.

When telling Dermot who he thought had done well in the competition, Liam pointed at Myles and quipped: ‘And him, he fancies my missus so I’ve got to keep an eye on him!’

Crikey. Nothing gets past Liam, eh?