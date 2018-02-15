Liam Payne Recruits Baby Bear To Send Cheryl A Valentine’s Day Message

Cute!

Valentine’s Day was pretty special for Liam Payne and Cheryl this year given that it was their first one as parents – so it seems only right that baby Bear should be involved in Liam’s message for his other half.

The former One Direction star recruited his son to send a funny post to Cheryl, 34, on Wednesday by sharing an adorable photo of the tot wearing a T-shirt reading: ‘Bear is Mummy’s little Valentine’

Liam, 24, then joked that he now has to compete with 11-month-old Bear for Chezza’s affections.

‘Happy Valentine’s Day @cherylofficial and everyone,’ the singer captioned his snap, ‘looks like I’ve got the big guy to compete with now 🤷🏻‍♂️😂😂😂.’

Awww. Whilst the picture doesn’t show Bear’s face – with the couple having kept him hidden from public view since his arrival last March – fans found it seriously cute and the post soon racked up over 660,000 likes.

‘That is adorable,’ one follower commented, whilst another said: ‘So cute daddy payno ❤ 😘 happy valentines day both of you and our little bear 😘.’

One wrote: ‘OMG..so cute. We want to see his face Liam.’

Meanwhile Cheryl kept her own message private, having not publicly sent Liam any Valentine’s Day words on social media, but she did still pop up on Instagram in a photo taken by her hair stylist.

Daya Ruci posted a picture of Chezza pouting and flashing her cleavage whilst also working mermaid-esque waves in her long brunette tresses.

‘#happyvalentinesday 💘,’ Daya wrote alongside the photo.

This comes after Liam revealed last week that he’d be back in London for Valentine’s Day, so was hoping to go out for dinner with Cheryl to celebrate.

However, he also confessed that he didn’t know what to get her as a gift.

‘My missus is famous and gets her own stuff, so I think: “What the hell do I buy you?”‘ the star admitted during a chat on New York radio station 103.5 KTU.

‘People used to say the same to me and I’d say don’t even buy me anything, and [Cheryl] will say don’t buy me anything and then it’ll come to the day before, and…’

Well whatever Liam ended up buying, it looks like he enjoyed a cute Valentine’s Day with Cheryl and Bear!