Cheryl Sends Fans Into Meltdown With Her Latest Tweet About Liam

The new mum has been getting pretty cheeky about her family life on social media...

Cheryl and Liam Payne are sure proving themselves to be one hot power couple.

The pair, who welcomed their first son Bear back in March of this year, have been pretty unstoppable since heading back to work.

Cheryl has become something of a beauty mogul, announcing her own collection of lip kits (watch out, Kylie Jenner) and even strutting her stuff down the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.

Liam, 24, has been busy launching his solo career – with his debut single, Strip That Down, going platinum. Most recently, the former One Direction singer released his new tune, Bedroom Floor.

Showing themselves to be serious #CoupleGoals, they’ve also been super supportive of one another on social media.

Chezza, who shot to fame in noughties girl band Girls Aloud, has taken to Twitter to gush over her man’s latest musical offering.

Posting a link to his new song, she wrote simply: ‘This song though’, along with a number of emojis.

But eagle-eyed users spotted a follow-up tweet, which soon sent fans wild.

Now, if you’re a regular visitor to Cheryl’s social media pages, you’ll know that the 34-year-old often spends time replying to her dedicated fan base.

One fan responded to Cheryl’s tweet with a bit of a cheeky joke yesterday, saying: ‘I heard it was more baby toys rather on the bedroom floor than clothes…’

The X Factor star clearly didn’t want to miss the opportunity to be a little playful, as she then replied with: ‘Not from where I’m looking…’ along with a number of tongue-in-cheek emojis.

OH CHERYL.

Naturally, her followers couldn’t wait to jump into the conversation.

‘Cheryl it’s only 2 o’clock calm yourself,’ one tweeted in response.

‘LOOOOOL GWAN GAL [sic],’ another posted.

Way to cause a frenzy, Chezza.