Guys, Cheryl’s Been Wearing A Ring On Her Wedding Finger…

The pretty band is said to be a 'pre-engagement promise ring' from boyfriend Liam Payne

Ooh. What’s that we spy on Cheryl’s left hand?

The 34-year-old singer was spotted with a gold ring on her wedding finger in Paris earlier this month, and now it’s been claimed that her boyfriend Liam Payne gave it to her as a ‘pre-engagement promise ring’.

The delicate piece features a slender band and a circular centrepiece. It’s super-pretty, so if Liam did choose it, he did a pretty great job.

A source tells heat!: ‘Liam gave her a ring. It’s exactly the kind of simple design Cheryl would want.

‘It’s not an engagement ring but when they do take that step, it would be her perfect under-the-radar proposal.’

Eee! We’re waiting patiently, Liam…

Chezza showcased her ring before taking to the catwalk at L’Oréal’s Paris Fashion Week show, marking her comeback appearance since welcoming her and Liam’s son Bear in March. And WOW.

She sashayed down the runway in an Off-White couture ensemble. Her silk gown featured sexy lace cut-outs, and had been paired with a cropped checked jacket and matching thigh-high boots.

Shoulder pads added a cool 80s vibe, but it was her stand-out make-up look that really got people talking.

Cheryl was working bright pink and purple ombre lips, dramatic smoky eyes and a sweeping of bronzer. Her brunette locks had been teased into voluminous waves, which cascaded down to her waist.

As one of L’Oréal’s ambassadors, Chezza was joined by a whole host of A-listers at the presentation. These included Dame Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Doutzen Kroes and Irina Shayk.

We’re so glad to have you back, Chezza!