‘Pregnant’ Cheryl To Boyfriend Liam Payne: ‘Put Me First!’
The singer's glad to have her man back by her side - but she's calling the shots
‘Cheryl is having the baby now!’ exclaimed fans last week after it was revealed her boyfriend Liam Payne was returning to the UK after his US trip.
Liam, 23, who’s been recording music for the past month, was reunited with Chez at their Surrey pad and Cheryl, 33, is said to be ecstatic to have her ’family’ of him and their dogs back together.
As LOOK previously revealed, the Girls Aloud star had been reaching breaking point over their separation and shes now issued Liam with new rules. ’Cheryl wants their relationship to come first,’ says our insider.
While Cheryl hasn’t commented on pregnancy speculation, it’s understandable that she would want support at this time. ‘When Liam got back she told him she found it much harder than she’d expected,’ adds our source. ’They had a heart-to-heart and he’s vowed that hes going to be there for her fully.’
But with Liam’s new music due out soon - he told fans in a Facebook video that his new track is coming - and the gruelling promotional schedule that will come with it, we wonder if Liam can keep to his word…
