‘Pregnant’ Cheryl To Boyfriend Liam Payne: ‘Put Me First!’

The singer's glad to have her man back by her side - but she's calling the shots

‘Cheryl is having the baby now!’ exclaimed fans last week after it was revealed her boyfriend Liam Payne was returning to the UK after his US trip.

Liam, 23, who’s been recording music for the past month, was reunited with Chez at their Surrey pad and Cheryl, 33, is said to be ecstatic to have her ’family’ of him and their dogs back together.

See: Is This How ‘Pregnant’ Cheryl Is Going To Announce Her Big Baby News?

As LOOK previously revealed, the Girls Aloud star had been reaching breaking point over their separation and shes now issued Liam with new rules. ’Cheryl wants their relationship to come first,’ says our insider.

While Cheryl hasn’t commented on pregnancy speculation, it’s understandable that she would want support at this time. ‘When Liam got back she told him she found it much harder than she’d expected,’ adds our source. ’They had a heart-to-heart and he’s vowed that hes going to be there for her fully.’

See: Cheryl’s ‘Pregnancy’ Cravings Have Been Revealed (And They Aren’t What You’d Expect)

But with Liam’s new music due out soon - he told fans in a Facebook video that his new track is coming - and the gruelling promotional schedule that will come with it, we wonder if Liam can keep to his word…

For more celebrity news, pick up this week’s issue of LOOK.