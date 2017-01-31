Cheryl On Boyfriend Liam Payne’s Partying: ‘I’m Done!’

Liam has been enjoying himself in LA while the 'pregnant' singer stays at home in the UK...

We can’t help but think that Cheryl’s grand plans for 2017 aren’t shaping up in exactly the way she’d hoped.

Following a tumultuous year in terms of romance (one divorce from Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, one new relationship with One Direction’s Liam Payne – and one extended separation as he jetted overseas), the 33-year-old has said before that she wants to start afresh.

But actually, despite that, it’s the end of January and not much has changed: her boyfriend is back in Los Angeles and he’s been out partying.

Not only that, but in a dramatic turn of events last week he was caught in a shoot-out, something that terrified his girlfriend Chez. Sources have told us that she hopes he’ll now curb his partying ways. ‘Cheryl’s been finding it tough to stay home while Liam’s been away,’ says a source. ‘She wants him to be back with her, not out all the time.’

While Cheryl – who’s currently sporting a very large bump despite not commenting on the pregnancy rumours – obviously understands the industry side of things and wants to see him succeed, friends say that, like anyone in her position, she just wants to see him more.

While Liam wasn’t directly involved in last week’s dramatic shooting between a clubgoer and security outside The Peppermint Club, he was forced to wait inside the club for half an hour while police turned up – and it’s only served to intensify Cheryl’s feelings.

‘Cheryl really wants her and Liam to focus on their relationship and family plans,’ a friend reveals. ‘She’d prefer more nights in than out.’

But why is Liam in the States at all? Of course he signed a huge record deal back in October and the label’s keen to make sure his music is perfect. According to our sources, they think he can be the most successful 1D solo artist.

‘He’s under a lot of pressure from record industry bosses to be spending more time in America,’ a source close to Cheryl tells us. ‘She wants him home for her own peace of mind after recent events, but also because her previous relationships have struggled when distance was put between them.’

While we know this couple are going to make it through – and we’ll be keeping an especially close eye on them at the beginning of March, her rumoured due date – we’re siding with Cheryl here.

Come on Liam, get on that plane!

