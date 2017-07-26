Cheryl Is Definitely A Big Fan Of Liam Payne’s New Haircut

The mum-of-one wrote a super-cute comment on her man's latest Instagram snap...

As we all know, Cheryl and Liam Payne tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Since welcoming their son Bear back in March, they’ve only posted one Instagram photo together. In fact, it takes a lot for Chezza to appear on social media.

Date night 😏

But she does always make an effort to support her man, happily Tweeting about his solo career.

And it’s not just his music that she’s a big fan of. When Liam, 23, shared a snap of a slick new haircut yesterday, she was quick to tell him that she approves.

Liam is now rocking a sharp, shorter ‘do, and wrote alongside his Instagram selfie: ‘Fresh cuts 💇🏻‍♂️.’

We’re not gonna lie, he’s looking good. And Chezza, 34, agrees. Not only did she hit the like button, but she also commented: ‘Love it 😍.’

Fresh cuts 💇🏻‍♂️

Cute, eh?! Cheryl originally confirmed that she’d become a mama with an adorable Instagram snap of Liam cradling their bubba.

She told her followers: ‘On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙

‘Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙.’

Since then, she’s been busy enjoying motherhood. She Tweeted back in May: ‘He’s amazing 💙.’

Aw. That’s one adorable family, right?