Cheryl And Liam Payne Celebrate A Very Special Anniversary

The expectant pair went social media official one year ago today. And in 2017, that's BIG news...

It’s a very special day for Cheryl and Liam Payne… it’s their first anniversary!

Well, kinda. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that it’s actually the first anniversary of Liam, 23, confirming his romance with 33-year-old Chezza. Aw.

See: Cheryl Speaks Out For The First Time Since Confirming Her Pregnancy

If your memories are a little hazy, let us take you back to February 2016. Following rumours that he and Cheryl were dating, Liam updated his Instagram photo to one of him and his lady.

He also changed his profile to simply say ‘Happy’ – which still stands today.

Of course, it’s been quite year for the lovebirds. Cheryl confirmed last week that she’s expecting her first child.

The singer officially revealed her blossoming (and completely gorgeous) tum in an inspirational new campaign for L’Oreal Paris and The Prince’s Trust, entitled All Worth It.

Cheryl looked content and glowing in pictures and a video, which saw her posing side on and cradling her stomach.

Her figure was only emphasised by a form-fitting black midi. And lady, pregnancy DEFINITELY suits you.

See: See Cheryl’s GORGEOUS Baby Bump In A Brand New Video

The shoot is believed to have taken place in January, which led some to wonder if she was further along than we’d originally thought. I.e. ALREADY GIVEN BIRTH.

Tweets included: ‘I can’t wait to see Cheryl’s baby. She’s due any day now… she could have already had it!’ and: ‘She looks ready to pop in that picture and that was taken weeks ago so many she’s had the baby already?! #OMG!’

But this hasn’t been corroborated by Cheryl or Liam, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed that Cheryl’s been busy on Instagram over the past few days.

Yesterday, fan page CheriamNews screengrabbed two posts that Cheryl had recently liked.

Of course, she could’ve been taking a break from looking after baby Payne. But we’re going to wait for the official announcement…