Liam Payne Renovates His Mansion Ahead Of Cheryl’s ‘Baby Birth’

It’s not long until Cheryl and Liam Payne are reportedly due to welcome their first baby.

According to The Sun, the pair will become parents next month. So of course, they’ll be busy making sure everything’s ready for baby Payne.

Liam, 23, is believed to be kitting out his Surrey mansion, after receiving planning permission for some big renovations.

Construction is already said to have begun – but surprisingly, not on a nursery. Oh.

Instead, the One Direction singer has allegedly decided to convert three garages into a giant snooker room, as well as build a large underground gym and swimming pool.

Hmm. Not exactly vital for a newborn, but at least mini Payne will have a blast potting a few balls with Dad when he or she’s a bit older…

TBH, with their little one set to appear in the next few weeks, we’re sure Chiam have already sorted out the basics.

And there’s no denying that Liam’s going to be one devoted father.

He jetted back to the UK from LA earlier this month, where he was busy working on his debut solo album. We’re guessing he didn’t want to risk any chance of missing the birth.

And when Cheryl was pictured with her large ‘bump’ back in November, Liam was right by her side – looking very protective.

He’s previously been very open about his love for the 33-year-old. On International Women’s Day last March, he captioned a photo of her: ‘Happy #internationalwomensday to my favourite woman in the world 😘😘 hope I make you as happy as u make me X [sic].’

Aw, ADORABLE. We can’t wait to see these two as a little family.