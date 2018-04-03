Liam Payne Admits He May Miss Out On Some Of Son Bear’s Milestones

'I realise I can build something for him to have, as long as I work as hard as I can right this second'

Liam Payne has opened up about the realities of balancing work and family life.

The 24-year-old acknowledges that he may ‘miss out’ on some of one-year-old son Bear’s milestone moments, but wants to ensure he can provide him with as much as possible.

He tells The National: ‘He just started saying “da-dad”, which is just the cutest thing. Being a father is grounding. You realise that you are not working hard to improve things just for yourself, but for them as well.

‘I realise I can build something for him to have, as long as I work as hard as I can right this second. So I’ve got to hit the ground running.

‘Unfortunately, it’s a risk that I will miss out on certain things. I am aware of that, but it’s important for me that I carry on and make this right for him.’

Over the past few months, reports have emerged about Liam and girlfriend Cheryl going through a ‘rough patch’. Sources alleged that they were ‘on the verge of a split’, with news outlets also claiming that Liam’s solo career had been putting a strain on the relationship.

But they put on a united front at the BRIT Awards in February, and Liam recently explained that while he and Cheryl, 34, ‘have their struggles’, ‘that’s what a relationship is’. Which sounds pretty normal to us.

However, they’ve now been hit with ‘cheating’ allegations. At the weekend, pictures were published of Liam at a bar with one of his back-up dancers. Rumours also suggested that Cheryl was ‘annoyed’ by a photo of the ex-One Direction singer hanging out with Katy Perry backstage on her tour in Japan.

Cheryl rarely responds to this type of speculation, but was clearly too angry to let it go this time.

She took to Twitter, where she wrote: ‘I usually don’t bother myself to respond to stupid articles. But in my silence they hold the pen. This is a stupid article, clutching at very small straws.

‘But I can’t ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam’s who has a fiancé, and dragging them into this desperate attempt to try to cause problems between Liam and I. Nor do I understand the almost daily onslaught of stories.

‘The other “mystery woman” in the story happens to be m along term friend and manager (that’s embarrassing) I also happen to love Katy Perry.’

She then added: ‘Now.. off on our holiday. And the only thing we’re making are memories. And breaking is our healthy eating 😁 toodles 🙋🏻‍♀️.’

We think she’s made things pretty clear, don’t you?